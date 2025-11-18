Me last weekend trying to paint a wall like this
A dogaffe? Gerdog? Whatever you get when you cross a dog with a giraffe.
The dog’s name is Mr. Fantastic…for real, it really is.
You can teach an old dog new tricks.
“And Schrodinger’s cat thinks he’s all that.”
Fido enters the matrix…
A graphic representation of the multiverse…
If I wasn’t stuck inside here I could sniff that butt down there.
That reminds me – I need to get started on my trophy wall.
The name’s Bud. Bud Longneck
“Cry HVAC, and let slip the dogs of war!”
“Whack-a-Mutt”
