That a big “Luggage”.
It took a whole town of Amish people to raise a barn…by the grace of God, 🙏 of course. An Emu Barn?
Amish street gang taking house robbery to a new level…
“Pivot!!”
“Just a little to the left – no, no, to MY left…”
I wouldn’t touch this job with a ten-foot pole…
“Quick! I want to get a photo of these people who hate having their photo taken!”
Mennonite Moves
Workin’ on buildings without any screws
— Bob Seger
Most popular pick-up line at the building after-party: “Are thee at barn raisings often?”
I’ve been known to have a huge barn raising.
After leaving Walmart, couple stumbles upon Amish barn raising on their way home.
So that’s the broad’s side of a barn door they’re always talking about.
Later Mrs. Hershberger will specify the furniture be moved and the house can just stay right where it is.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
That a big “Luggage”.
It took a whole town of Amish people to raise a barn…by the grace of God, 🙏 of course. An Emu Barn?
Amish street gang taking house robbery to a new level…
“Pivot!!”
“Just a little to the left – no, no, to MY left…”
I wouldn’t touch this job with a ten-foot pole…
“Quick! I want to get a photo of these people who hate having their photo taken!”
Mennonite Moves
Workin’ on buildings without any screws
— Bob Seger
Most popular pick-up line at the building after-party: “Are thee at barn raisings often?”
I’ve been known to have a huge barn raising.
After leaving Walmart, couple stumbles upon Amish barn raising on their way home.
So that’s the broad’s side of a barn door they’re always talking about.
Later Mrs. Hershberger will specify the furniture be moved and the house can just stay right where it is.