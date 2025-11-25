I Just Have One Question… Posted by Oppo on 25 November 2025, 11:00 am What’s your problem, Dudes? Wait — so the guy with the knife is the good guy? And Fu Manchu there is planning to detonate her without explosives? I guess that’s three questions.
I think this is what Guns n Roses was talking about in that song, “she’s all tied up, hanging upside down”, but when they said “and you can’t ride her”, I didn’t think it was because you were chained to a chair.
Her:
“Hey, my eyes are up . . . er, down here, mister.”
Him:
“I’m just, uh, getting some lint off you.”
Must be some mighty tiny nips.
She might be a liberal, because she covered up “MAGA.”
May I also ask how the dude sliced his arm with his own knife?
Wonder Woman’s lariat of truth is sure getting a workout this month.
Ace-high Detective? Betting on a mighty weak hand there, fella…
She beat him with her pair.
Guy is kinda buff but needs to work those trapezius muscles.
When she referred to him as a strapping young man, I didn’t think she meant this…