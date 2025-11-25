I Just Have One Question…

What’s your problem, Dudes?

Wait — so the guy with the knife is the good guy?

And Fu Manchu there is planning to detonate her without explosives?

I guess that’s three questions.

10 Comments

  1. I think this is what Guns n Roses was talking about in that song, “she’s all tied up, hanging upside down”, but when they said “and you can’t ride her”, I didn’t think it was because you were chained to a chair.

