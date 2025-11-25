Straight Line of the Day: Well — Yes — But There Were Things That Chicago Public Schools Didn’t Spend Taxpayer Money On: …

‘Excessive, Exorbitant’ Travel Spending by CPS Employees Cited in New Watchdog Report

WTTW Chicago | 11/12/2025 | Matt Masterson

Overnight travel expenses within Chicago Public Schools have skyrocketed in recent years, an internal watchdog investigation found, as employees of the cash-strapped school district spent millions on overseas trips, spa getaways and flights to Las Vegas and Hawaii.

CPS Inspector General Philip Wagenknecht’s office on Wednesday published a new report on the district’s travel and overnight spending, which jumped from around $300,000 in fiscal year 2021 to nearly $8 million in 2024. …

Over the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, CPS spent around $14.5 million in travel expenses, mostly for out-of-town professional development seminars or overnight student outings. …

“Chicago Public Schools remains unwavering in its commitment to fiscal responsibility and the success of our students,” the district spokesperson said. …

The OIG later found that eight CPS schools had spent more than $142,000 in district funds on trips to Egypt, Finland, Estonia and South Africa for professional development and school visits. According to the report, those trips also included “tourist activities of debatable value,” including camel rides, a trip to a game park and hot air balloon rides.