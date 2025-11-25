Straight Line of the Day: Well — Yes — But There Were Things That Chicago Public Schools Didn’t Spend Taxpayer Money On: …

‘Excessive, Exorbitant’ Travel Spending by CPS Employees Cited in New Watchdog Report
WTTW Chicago | 11/12/2025 | Matt Masterson
Overnight travel expenses within Chicago Public Schools have skyrocketed in recent years, an internal watchdog investigation found, as employees of the cash-strapped school district spent millions on overseas trips, spa getaways and flights to Las Vegas and Hawaii.
CPS Inspector General Philip Wagenknecht’s office on Wednesday published a new report on the district’s travel and overnight spending, which jumped from around $300,000 in fiscal year 2021 to nearly $8 million in 2024. …
Over the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, CPS spent around $14.5 million in travel expenses, mostly for out-of-town professional development seminars or overnight student outings. …
“Chicago Public Schools remains unwavering in its commitment to fiscal responsibility and the success of our students,” the district spokesperson said. …
The OIG later found that eight CPS schools had spent more than $142,000 in district funds on trips to Egypt, Finland, Estonia and South Africa for professional development and school visits. According to the report, those trips also included “tourist activities of debatable value,” including camel rides, a trip to a game park and hot air balloon rides.
TAXPAYERS PAY $23.6M FOR CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS VACATIONS
Illinois Policy
3.6 million in tax dollars on lavish vacations at 5-star hotels and overseas trips. Much of it was without approval.
Hotel rooms costing $945 per night. Anniversary trips to Las Vegas. South African safaris. Nearly $5,000 for trips to Hawaii.
Grand total: $23.6 million in six years. All at taxpayer expense. All by Chicago Public Schools employees and students.
Much of it was never approved.
“Approvals? We don’t need no stinking approvals! We are the Educator class – watch and learn…”
We are the Educator class;
We teach U hall and — $ — hall pass!
We’re taking, it’s a given
We do this for a livin’
And those who pay our salaries can kiss our collective-ist ass.
We’re only now learning the turning of the tides,
We chose poorly, losing when choosing sides:
Our camel rides would not embarrass
Kamala Harris,
Nor our trips to game perks and hot air balloon rides.
But There Were Things That Chicago Public Schools Didn’t Spend Taxpayer Money On:
Educating Students
…like gaming the system lessons, that’s what homie school is for.
Lot more spent for Hawaii if the bros knew what Wahini really meant.)
Of only half of the people drawing a paycheck from the government belong incarcerated, I would be surprised.
How is a science teacher expected to teach biodiversity if she doesn’t experience it on an African safari? Can a social studies teacher really understand colonialism and empire without setting foot on Oahu? Teachers have to be able to tell their students about the world around them since, you know, the students are incapable of actually reading their textbooks.
“Now, you Seniors hop down and I’ll teach you about biodiversity, colonialism, and . . . global . . . sorry: lost my train of thought.”