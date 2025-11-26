Charles Dickens on Moral Infections

___

From Pussyhats to Peninas

SteynonLine | November 25, 2025 | Mark Steyn

In the year 2000, The United Nations General Assembly designated November 25th as the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” – “The premise of the day is to raise awareness around the world that women are subjected to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence.”

How’s that going?

Twenty-five years later, a man who abused his ex, stole her name and entered the women’s locker room at Gold’s gym is the one being protected:

Surprise! The man in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym is a convincted felon who did time for domestic violence. This is what I’ve been saying for years: any man who would go into the women’s change room, locker room, bathroom, whatever is a predator. That’s the red flag…. https://t.co/hUrnEUzKk9 pic.twitter.com/Ifl5uCbU2B — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) November 5, 2025

and, another man has just proven that women are just as strong as men and (by its logical conclusion) no longer in need of special protection:

Jammie Booker, a man pretending to be a woman, just won the title of “World’s Strongest Woman” at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas.

Andrea Thompson, the female runner-up, had her title stolen by a man.