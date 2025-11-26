Charles Dickens on Moral Infections

That it is at least as difficult to stay a moral infection as a physical one; that such a disease will spread with the malignity and rapidity of the Plague; that the contagion, when it has once made head, will spare no pursuit or condition, but will lay hold on people in the soundest health, and become developed in the most unlikely constitutions: is a fact as firmly established by experience as that we human creatures breathe an atmosphere. A blessing beyond appreciation would be conferred upon mankind, if the tainted, in whose weakness or wickedness these virulent disorders are bred, could be instantly seized and placed in close confinement (not to say summarily smothered) before the poison is communicable. -- Little Dorrit
Mark Steyn on Men Beating Women
From Pussyhats to Peninas
SteynonLine | November 25, 2025 | Mark Steyn
In the year 2000, The United Nations General Assembly designated November 25th as the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” – “The premise of the day is to raise awareness around the world that women are subjected to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence.”
How’s that going?
Twenty-five years later, a man who abused his ex, stole her name and entered the women’s locker room at Gold’s gym is the one being protected:
Surprise! The man in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym is a convincted felon who did time for domestic violence. This is what I’ve been saying for years: any man who would go into the women’s change room, locker room, bathroom, whatever is a predator. That’s the red flag…. https://t.co/hUrnEUzKk9 pic.twitter.com/Ifl5uCbU2B — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) November 5, 2025
and, another man has just proven that women are just as strong as men and (by its logical conclusion) no longer in need of special protection:
Jammie Booker, a man pretending to be a woman, just won the title of “World’s Strongest Woman” at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas.
Andrea Thompson, the female runner-up, had her title stolen by a man.
“Jammie”?
Update: I see they took the title away from him again. But the whole farce went too far.