Colorado foundation warns parents of security concerns, inappropriate AI toys on shelves this holiday season
CBS News | November 19, 2025 | Christa Swanson
A Colorado consumer advocacy group says some of the newest toys on shelves this holiday season are equipped with artificial intelligence, and they may not be good for kids.
These robots, and even teddy bears, are equipped with AI chatbots that can talk to your child. In tests, some of the toys could tell kids how to find and light matches or even discuss inappropriate topics.
Company pulls AI-powered talking teddy bear toy for giving sex advice
UPI | 11/20/25 | Ben Hooper
An AI-powered talking teddy bear has been removed from sale by a Singapore-based company after researchers found it could discuss sex and other topics.
The Public Interest Research Group said a group of researchers from the U.S. and Canada held test conversations with Kumma, a $99 teddy bear powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o chatbot.
The bear is manufactured in China and marketed by Singapore-based FoloToy.
The researchers said they found it easy to get Kumma to discuss sexually explicit topics, including spanking, roleplay and BDSM.
“We were surprised to find how quickly Kumma would take a single sexual topic we introduced into the conversation and run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own,” the report said.
99 bucks for a dirty talking bear?
I would have been willing to pay twice that much. 🐻
Kumma Kumma Kumma Kumma karma chameleon, words come and go, you’ll never know…
“Want a Walnetto?”
The Benefits Betty doll complains 24 hours a day while robbing your piggy bank. It’s a lot like the AOC doll but weighs 200 hundred pounds more.
Inappropriate Things Toys Might Do: …
Tell kids to give tofu to IMAO comments.
Real AI toys would be wise enough to run from MY kids.
“Aiiiiiiiiiiii !”
Banned: Rock ‘Em Suck ‘Em Robots
🤖: “Danger danger Will Robinson my sensors are picking up data that points toward Dr. Smith being gay.”
Banned: Teddy Bare
Banned: Erector Sets, featuring “Mr. Erector”
Pelosi: “I thought this teddy bear was supposed to give sexual advice. Mine told me to go screw myself.”