Straight Line of the Day: Inappropriate Things Toys Might Do: …

These robots, and even teddy bears, are equipped with AI chatbots that can talk to your child. In tests, some of the toys could tell kids how to find and light matches or even discuss inappropriate topics.

A Colorado consumer advocacy group says some of the newest toys on shelves this holiday season are equipped with artificial intelligence, and they may not be good for kids.

Company pulls AI-powered talking teddy bear toy for giving sex advice

UPI | 11/20/25 | Ben Hooper

An AI-powered talking teddy bear has been removed from sale by a Singapore-based company after researchers found it could discuss sex and other topics.

The Public Interest Research Group said a group of researchers from the U.S. and Canada held test conversations with Kumma, a $99 teddy bear powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o chatbot.

The bear is manufactured in China and marketed by Singapore-based FoloToy.

The researchers said they found it easy to get Kumma to discuss sexually explicit topics, including spanking, roleplay and BDSM.

“We were surprised to find how quickly Kumma would take a single sexual topic we introduced into the conversation and run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own,” the report said.