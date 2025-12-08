Straight Line of the Day: New Year’s Resolutions You’re Sort of Kicking Around, But Haven’t Decided On Yet Posted by Oppo on 8 December 2025, 12:00 pm
It’s still early but I’ve eliminated going to listen to a convent of emotionally unstable nuns.
But they have a grail shaped beacon and are nice and will attend to your every, every need!
Take the ‘e’ out of beacon and I’m there!
I haven’t decided if I should be more or less cynical.
I’m going to be more attentive for to grammer and speling on my posts…
I’m going to carve more words into posts.
I’m going to cut down on wishing my enemies dead, except for Neidermeyer (He knows why!)
I’ve wished death upon Neidermeyer ever since he mouth-to-mouth fed that horse a carrot….that’s just gay.🥕
Haaaaa-aaayyyy
I toying with the idea of trying to not split my infinitives as it’s important not to appear uneducated.
Since grammar appears to be the theme for the upcoming new year, I resolve to use more oxford commas and end sentences with prepositions.
That’s it. I resolve to use more semi-colons; it’s just the proper thing to do.
So far that’s a hard fail…
I want to end more sentences with interjections.
I’m thinking I may resolve to keep it up, even if it requires medication.
Ending the Babesleagas.
I do like the hot women. I just think the whole process is a little too complicated for a man of very little brain like myself.
I am willing to be the subject of derision for this opinion.
I resolve to go get me a colonoscopy. The whole shebang’s, not some semi-colonoscopy.
Just remember to tell the doc to puh-leeeze remove that replica Super Bowl ring prior to the procedure.
Maybe it is not a replica.