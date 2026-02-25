Straight Line of the Day: Ways To Use Battle Plans To Impress Chicks…

Former Army Colonel Sentenced to 2 Years for Sending Secret Classified Battle Plans To Woo Woman
NY Post | 02/11/2026 | Priscilla DeGregory and Natalie O’Neill
I notice these two reporters couldn’t keep their hands off this story.
Roughly two months later, Luke — a decorated officer who spent 37 years in the Army before retiring 2018 — broke up with the unidentified woman.
She then reported him to authorities …
Ways To Use Battle Plans To Impress Chicks…
Tell them we attack at 0700 hours…but only after coffee break.
Hey honey, check out my “latest” … the ‘ol
Pocket Battleship!
Some woo, others Fang Fang…
“Men fear me, baby, but women love me…”
Less likely to make embarrassing faux pas of attacking Animal House character on the next D-Day. “This time it’ll be Canada, Baby, for sure.”
“Now these are the North American and European cities we’ll bomb if we want to kill lots of them Muslims so China sounds safer to me.”
I put the D in D-Day.
“Hey babe, want to find out what happens at X hour?”
My tactical BBQ apron never fails to impress.
World’s crappiest valentine.
Hey, want to help fight my battle of the “bulge”?
What’s a woo woman?