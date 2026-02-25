Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 2/18/2026 : New Matches for 2/25/2026

Last group before round 8 begins.
Results from 2/18/2026
|(5) Ana d’ Armas
|No Preference
|Catheriana Murino
|120
|1
|87
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|No Preference
|Monica Bellucci
|113
|1
|102
Matches for 2/25/2026
Match 1
Berenice Marlohe (Severine) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|1 – 5 – 0
|368 – 16 – 763
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|1 – 5 – 0
|529 – 13 – 649
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
Match 2
(10) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs (4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|5 – 1- 0
|811 – 8 – 367
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|6 – 0 – 0
|942 – 6 – 351
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.