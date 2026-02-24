9 Comments

  4. What Bad Bunny Is Doing Now: …
    (anything he wants)
    B.B.- “I’m worth 100 million now pinche gringos and you need give the stolen lands back to the Natives or I’ll kill that punk Kid Rock in a Puerto Rican death fight with conch shells.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.