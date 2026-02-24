Straight Line of the Day: What Bad Bunny Is Doing Now: … Posted by Oppo on 24 February 2026, 12:00 pm
…um…who?…
…constantly looking over his shoulder for ICE…
… singing the Mexican national anthem at MLS games…
What Bad Bunny Is Doing Now: …
(anything he wants)
B.B.- “I’m worth 100 million now pinche gringos and you need give the stolen lands back to the Natives or I’ll kill that punk Kid Rock in a Puerto Rican death fight with conch shells.”
…lobbying for a gig on “Dancing with the Stars”…
…still making run-of-the-mill pop music in a foreign language.
He’s running for mayor of Watership Down.
Planning his vacation at Pismo Beach, but doesn’t know which way to turn when he gets to Albuquerque and cousin Bugs isn’t returning his calls.
What Bad Bunny Is Doing Now: …
Lurking at IMAO.