Straight Line of the Day: With All Eyes on Iran, This Would Be the Perfect Time For… Posted by Oppo on 28 February 2026, 12:00 pm
…M.O.A.B. 💥
Toga!
Toga!
Toga!
…me and Sydney Sweeney to hook up in a secret rendezvous, which I will brag about later.
The USA to have an Airshow over Tehran, Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, all the best, just to let the world know we can. The best part will be watching their pilots, just like kids after watching a Fast and Furious movie, jump in their jets and crash trying to be cool too.
Lots of bourbon and bourbon and beer.
“It’s time for Dodger baseball!”
…tuna!
. . . giving Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib an all expense paid one-way trip to Iran.
Introduce an idea to the Russian oligarchs that “there can be only one”, then enjoy the show…
… a Houthinanny!