10 Comments

  4. The USA to have an Airshow over Tehran, Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, all the best, just to let the world know we can. The best part will be watching their pilots, just like kids after watching a Fast and Furious movie, jump in their jets and crash trying to be cool too.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.