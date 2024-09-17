Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 17 September 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Close the fridge door! You’re lettin’ the cold out!”
For a good time, just follow the sound of the clinking bottles…
When you already know you ain’t getting anything this hunting season, so you leave your rifle at home to better utilize the space.
He told his wife he’s going to attend a panel…
Bondine. Cletus Bondine. Double Aught Spy.
What’s to caption? The picture says it all.
You have to use alcohol based blinker fluid or it freezes in the winter time.
Pardon me while I whip this out.
The Transformer that always gets left behind when the others go to a fight.
Probably a lot safer than back in my party daze, when it was just “a four on the floor ‘n a fifth under the seat”.