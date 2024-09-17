Welcome to IMAO! Sept. 17th Is Constitution Day Posted by Oppo on 17 September 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
True Conservatives: Revered Document
Liberals: Toilet Paper barrier to all the things they want to do to us.
Did Brandon die?!
First step in restoring the Republic is removing the 17th amendment and restoring the States’ voice. Second step is reducing the size of the federal government. News flash: neither of these will ever occur.
If the 17th can be removed then surely the 13th can be removed also. The number 13 is an unlucky number and should never be used unless it’s on your birth certificate or something.
Is dat sill in effect, today?
I don’t remember what it looks like.
The Constitution still a thing?