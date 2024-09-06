Friday Night Open Thread

Bring the cat in, just in case.
Plans call for Starliner to undock from the station at 6:04 p.m. Eastern Sept. 6. It will move away from the station and then perform a deorbit burn, setting up a landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at 12:03 a.m. Eastern Sept. 7, or six hours after undocking.
spacenews.com/starliner-return-from-iss-set-for-sept-6
Right about now.
Aye, aye, I’m given er all she can take Captain”!
You might call it “gilding the lilly.” I like to refer to it as “putting the metal to the petal.”
So, we should be looking toward the southwest if we want to see a cool explosion this evening.
No explosion, which should not be a cause for disappointment.