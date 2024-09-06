Ah, Frack It! Posted by Oppo on 6 September 2024, 4:00 pm Let’s extract a little gas out of this rock before it’s all over. If Kamala wins, it’ll mean eight years of socializing our republic. If Trump wins, there’s a four-year delay, and then the effort begins again. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It is true that Communist want our Republic to be a Democracy so they can then go full-blown Communist. Those wanting to keep our Republican form of government are only recently becomming aware of the extent of the danger. Trump woke us up to the fact that the Propaganda Press, Mockingbird Media, MSM, or whatever you want to call it are propaganda outlets of the Administrative Deep State whose power supersedes our elected officials. If you want to know what the Deep State’s ‘Security Apparatus’ wants us to believe, read the Washington Post or Wall Street Journal. The Communist gains are slow but permanent which is an erosion of our Constitution. They have to be discredited and stoppeded before their harms can be rolled back.
Ditto