Madame President

I just want to post this prediction here, for bragging rights if it comes true:

Joe Biden will either resign the presidency or be incapacitated before January. May wait to see how the election turns out.

2. Kamala will become the first woman president. Yay!

3. In the flurry of good vibes, she will issue a pardon to Joe, Hunter, and other Biden clan members of any federal crimes — the real reason for her ascent.

I feel this in my bones to be 70-80% likely.

Like this: Like Loading...