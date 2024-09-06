Madame President

I just want to post this prediction here, for bragging rights if it comes true:
- Joe Biden will either resign the presidency or be incapacitated before January. May wait to see how the election turns out.
2. Kamala will become the first woman president. Yay!
3. In the flurry of good vibes, she will issue a pardon to Joe, Hunter, and other Biden clan members of any federal crimes — the real reason for her ascent.
I feel this in my bones to be 70-80% likely.
Is that after she loses the election but before Trump is worn in?
Ddalry’s Prediction:
1.After 2024 election but beforeTrump’s inauguration, Supreme Court will nullify Biden’s 2020 election because of fraud.
2. Biden will be removed and then SC will also award to Trump the remaining days of his rightfully won election.
3. SC will then declare it unconstitutional for Trump to serve a “third” term while he is busy with lawyers instead of destroying Deep State.
4. Speaker Mike Johnson is sworn in on inauguration day.