More Script-Writing

Mary Ann: Mmmmph!
Oppo: Don’t fret, little lady.
[Subdues cannibal, kicks aside Gilligan and spear.]
Mary Ann: Mmmmph!
Oppo: Let me untie you. I’d never take advantage of a woman in your predicament. [Unties her.]
Mary Ann: Mmmph!
Oppo: Oh, yeah, the gag. Let me get that off your mouth. Now you just run along to where you’ll be safe, and I’ll keep these hombres from following you.
Mary Ann: You’re quite a man!
Oppo [Spanks her playfully] Git, little lady!
So at least I get something out of this little scene.
I don’t believe you have ever called a woman “Little Lady” in your life.
You’ve got Mary Ann. In hot pants. And the only words she can utter are “Mmmph” and “you’re quite a man” … The Perfect Woman.