More Script-Writing

Mary Ann: Mmmmph!

Oppo: Don’t fret, little lady.

[Subdues cannibal, kicks aside Gilligan and spear.]

Mary Ann: Mmmmph!

Oppo: Let me untie you. I’d never take advantage of a woman in your predicament. [Unties her.]

Mary Ann: Mmmph!

Oppo: Oh, yeah, the gag. Let me get that off your mouth. Now you just run along to where you’ll be safe, and I’ll keep these hombres from following you.

Mary Ann: You’re quite a man!

Oppo [Spanks her playfully] Git, little lady!

So at least I get something out of this little scene.

Like this: Like Loading...