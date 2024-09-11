Leftists Decide Not To Stop at Transgenderism and Porn: Decide To Provide Alcohol to Third-Graders Posted by Oppo on 11 September 2024, 5:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Welcome back. I was starting to get “the shakes”.
And then suddenly, a posting avalanche!
Why stop at third graders? I got me a thirst that needs quenching as well.
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang, but a bunch of besotted eight-year-olds