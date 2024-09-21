New Record Set! IMAO Online for 24 Consecutive Hours!

(Footage taken when Oppo was onstage at a recent intern summer Christmas party, doing his Chippendales impression.)
…and a bonus Ginger, before they shut us down again:
Control yourself, Professor. Discussing the physics of cleavage.
“For every dollar you send to keep IMAO up and running, intern hustler Bambi here will pledge two dollars to shut it down!”
(We don’t have “supervisors” or “wranglers,” just “hustlers.”)
So, how do you account for this achievement of 24 hours?
I’ve often wondered why bloggers don’t control their own site’s code. But I’ve yet to find one who does.
(Please excuse / ignore this serious comment.)
Huzzah!
Last time I kept something up for 24 straight hours, it was suggested that I seek medical assistance.