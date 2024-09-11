Straight Line of the Day: If We Learn Anything From Presidential Debates… Posted by Oppo on 11 September 2024, 12:00 pm [… it’s that resting botch-face is an actual phenomenon?] Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1 0
… then the candidates’ handlers and the moderators just didn’t do their jobs…
… we learn that there are three kind of lies: lies, damned lies, and debate answers…
…it’s that we don’t learn much we already didn’t know.
It’s never believe or trust Pot Head Fake Fact Checker Marxist candidates like Kamala.
. . . it’s to watch reruns of anything on another network
. . . they should have an audience and hand out Bingo cards
… we realize that we prefer candidates who are spontaneous and candid, rather than hyper-prepped and “canned”…
…they should be sponsored by Zingers!
…It’s that Haitian immigrants aren’t eating dogs. …It’s Obama.
Haitians are eating Obama?
Barak yes, but they’re not eating Michelle because she’s a little Chewie.
you cannot hate the MSM (Democrat lapdogs) enough.