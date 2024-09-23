Straight Line of the Day: Novel Ways That Democrats Will Continue To Improve Springfield, Ohio: …

    • Abattoir and Costello:

      Q: So, you have menus in this restaurant?
      A: Now what kind of restaurant would it be without menus?
      Q: So you sit down, pick one up, and what do you find?
      A: Spot’s on the menu.
      Q: You clean it off?
      A: Of course.
      Q: So what do you find?
      A: Spot’s on the menu.
      Q: Still on the menu?
      A: Always.
      Q: [frustrated]: All right. What’s at the top of the menu?
      A: Mittens.
      Q: I mean, beneath your mittens.
      A: Snoopys.
      Q: Snow peas?
      A: Snoopys. Sure. Beagles and cream cheese.

