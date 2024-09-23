Straight Line of the Day: Novel Ways That Democrats Will Continue To Improve Springfield, Ohio: … Posted by Oppo on 23 September 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… by establishing the city as a central clearinghouse hub for overcrowded animal shelters across the country…
Abattoir and Costello:
Q: So, you have menus in this restaurant?
A: Now what kind of restaurant would it be without menus?
Q: So you sit down, pick one up, and what do you find?
A: Spot’s on the menu.
Q: You clean it off?
A: Of course.
Q: So what do you find?
A: Spot’s on the menu.
Q: Still on the menu?
A: Always.
Q: [frustrated]: All right. What’s at the top of the menu?
A: Mittens.
Q: I mean, beneath your mittens.
A: Snoopys.
Q: Snow peas?
A: Snoopys. Sure. Beagles and cream cheese.
Costello: That’s not filling. All I want is a little Chow!
Abbott: Well, you came to the right place.
Q: What’s your special this evening?
A: Three Dog Night.
Q: No, not the entertainment. The special.
A: That’s what I said, it’s Three Dog Night.
… a monorail…
I guess that’s more of a Shelbyville idea.
Dims: “We need more hair-less cats. They are telling us they are the best and taste like dark meat chicken.”
Democrats can improve Springfield by moving out. And taking the Haitians with them.
John Kerry was arranging for James Taylor to sing there, but the backup band The Stray Cats refused his invitation.
Free BBQ kiosks with briquets and lighter fluid.
Feral cat restocking with cats shipped in from feral Detroit.
More cartoon characters, less of the usual characters.
Scratching posts on every corner.
Haitian sauce in every pot.
Discounts on goose trap rentals.
will all be fictitious.