Babesleaga Group AC : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Almost halfway home.

Results

Standings

ContestntsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Valerie Bertinelli3 – 0 – 022575.007675.00-25.33
Marilu Henner3 – 0 – 021872.678172.67-27.00
Meredith Baxter3 – 0 – 020969.679369.67-51.00
Elizabeth Berkley1 – 2 – 013043.3314943.33-49.67
Nancy McKeon1 – 2 – 010234.0019534.00-65.00
Suzanne Somers1 – 2 – 010033.3319133.33-63.67
Judy Landers0 – 3 – 011036.6719236.67-64.00
Judith Light0 – 3 – 08026.6719726.67-65.67

Week 4

  • 10:00 am Suzanne Somers vs Meredith Baxter
  • 2:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Marilu Henner
  • 6:00 pm Judith Light vs Judy Landers
  • 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Elizabeth Berkley

