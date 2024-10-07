Babesleaga Group AC : Week 3 : Results and Standings

Almost halfway home.
Results
Standings
|Contestnts
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Valerie Bertinelli
|3 – 0 – 0
|225
|75.00
|76
|75.00-25.33
|Marilu Henner
|3 – 0 – 0
|218
|72.67
|81
|72.67-27.00
|Meredith Baxter
|3 – 0 – 0
|209
|69.67
|93
|69.67-51.00
|Elizabeth Berkley
|1 – 2 – 0
|130
|43.33
|149
|43.33-49.67
|Nancy McKeon
|1 – 2 – 0
|102
|34.00
|195
|34.00-65.00
|Suzanne Somers
|1 – 2 – 0
|100
|33.33
|191
|33.33-63.67
|Judy Landers
|0 – 3 – 0
|110
|36.67
|192
|36.67-64.00
|Judith Light
|0 – 3 – 0
|80
|26.67
|197
|26.67-65.67
Week 4
- 10:00 am Suzanne Somers vs Meredith Baxter
- 2:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Marilu Henner
- 6:00 pm Judith Light vs Judy Landers
- 8:00 pm Nancy McKeon vs Elizabeth Berkley