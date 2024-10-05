Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

“Good evening Mr. Walrus. Can we give a shout out to Miss Cruz for hosting a winner’s contest?”

“Certianly, I bet it was a hit.”

“We had a tie for the winner, and now we go back to some new cartoons and memes.”

Winners

5.

10.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Which one is funniest? 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10 16 votes · 16 answers Vote

Like this: Like Loading...