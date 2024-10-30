Bond Girlathon : 10/9/2024 Results : New matches 10/16/2024

We had another good set of matches I hope you enjoyed and here are the next two.

Due to the outage we are continuing this set with voting open through November 6th.

Results

Mary Stovin No Preference Grace Jones 232 1 8

Maryam d’Abo No Preference Fiona Fullerton 145 2 65

This week.

Kell Tyler (Linda) vs Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

Linda

Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987) Synopsis: A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

VS

Pam Bouvier

Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989) Synopsis: Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

Carey Lowell

Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora) vs Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)

Lupe Lamora

Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989) Synopsis: Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.

Talisa Soto

VS

Vesper Lynd

Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006) Synopsis: Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.

Eva Green

