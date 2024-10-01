Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 1 October 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A plant-based artist’s rendition of SpaceX booster recovery efforts…
Archeologists finally find ‘The Jolly Green Giant’s Last Remaining Toilet Bowl Brushes.’
His toilets have yet to be found but with new ground penetrating radar they are getting close. Yes, he had toilets. You think he was an Indian Commoner living on the streets of New Delhi or something?
The world is so upside-down right now, even the palm trees don’t know which way is up.
Let me be the first to welcome our new Yucca overlords…
Are they replacing our current Yucky overlords?
“We’ll begin the excavation here! If this isn’t the lost city of Whoville, I’ll eat my backpack.”