Welcome to IMAO! Surveillance Cam Captures Walrus on His Merry Way to the Office at, Oh, Say, Ten-Thirty or Eleven Posted by Oppo on 1 October 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
That early?
This is so cheesy, it’s just silly…
Walrus:
“These are the signs that inspired Harvey to want to put a sign on the moon that I’ve been looking for, for years.
I just never thought they would be in Milwaukee.”
Could I get the address of that cheese shoppe? I’ve long been searching for a purveyer of fine cheese that caters to my specific income level.
Did that sign say “Public Dancing” -or- “Public Nancing?”
And which does Walrus prefer?
(Who is “Walrus,” by the way? Asking for Tim Walz.)