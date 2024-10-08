Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 8 October 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I arweys feer rike somebories watchin meee
“No, No, No, it’s not ‘Fra, Rah, Rah, Rah, Ra’, try like this, ‘Fah, Lah, lah, lah, la'”.
Tim Walz Wants His Flags Back.
“Peekaboo, We see you…”
A flagging interest in surveillance…
How TicTok began…
Propaganda ministry in small fight with surveillance ministry.
The best part? The camera doesn’t even work.
Clearly the work of the CIA, look at that round eye on Big Brother.