Hooray! Now I Can Get Some of That Blackmail — I Mean, Black Male — Money!

The Most Unserious Presidential Candidate Of All Time?

Manhattan Contrarian | 16 Oct, 2024 | Francis Menton

… in recognition that she is polling poorly with black men, Harris yesterday announced by Tweet a set of new policies to pander to that demographic group. Excerpts from the Tweet:

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. . . . Kamala Harris will create an Opportunity Agenda for Black Men. . . . Provide 1 million loans that are fully forgivable up to $20k for Black entrepreneurs and others to start a business. . . . Support education training, and mentorship programs that lead to good-paying jobs for Black men, including pathways to become teachers. . . .

Could Harris and her campaign not have realized that racially-segregated government handouts like this are wildly unconstitutional? They would not survive challenge before even the most left-wing politicized federal District Court judge. Today the campaign realized its error. The headline from today’s Wall Street Journal is “Kamala Harris’s ‘Agenda for Black Men’ Will Be Open to All, Campaign Says.”