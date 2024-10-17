“Oppo, Are You Going To Spend All Day on That Dumb Old Stupid IMAO? Please Come Back To Our Sleeping Bag!” Posted by Oppo on 17 October 2024, 3:00 pm Russian agent: “Oppor-down, or vhatever your name is…” Double-Opp-Seven: “Fascinating dress. How do you get out of it?” And that bench doesn’t look sturdy enough. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Gotta up your game, my man! Find a real bed, for goodness sake…
Oh, yeah. That might help.
Although I understand Mika likes a good, firm desk…
Yes, I’ve been meaning to tell you about that one time, at the studio . . . after hours . . . the place was otherwise deserted. . . . This was, of course, between her marriages. And the yelling! It wouldn’t be very gentlemanly of me to tell you who it was.
Blondie standing in front of a hastily installed “wall” that doesn’t even have base boards. Are you sure you know which one is the secret agent? Also, one in the dress +4.
Hmm.. Never noticed the baseboard. What’s up with that?
Gotta work on those 007 skills.
It’s the only shoddy workmanship in the photo.
I don’t care how she gets out of that dress, I want to know how I get into that dress.
Magnificent purple persistence, in this case.