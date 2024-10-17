“Oppo, Are You Going To Spend All Day on That Dumb Old Stupid IMAO? Please Come Back To Our Sleeping Bag!”

Posted by on

Russian agent: “Oppor-down, or vhatever your name is…”

Double-Opp-Seven: “Fascinating dress. How do you get out of it?”

And that bench doesn’t look sturdy enough.

9 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.