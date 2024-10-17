The Five Steps To Becoming an IMAO Intern: “Your Credentials Seem To Be in Order. I’ll Just Call Walrus in for the Interview.” Posted by Oppo on 17 October 2024, 2:00 pm “I’ll be back.” What recruitment looks like: Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Only five steps?
Blond √
Pony tail √
Ribbon in hair √
Pastel sweater √
Lacy collar √
Ski jump nose √
Hand covering left breast √
Look of expectation √
…
(There’s gonna be more but we’re only seeing the top 1/3.)
I was going to leave the remaining three steps to you guys.
“Step 3: Express your opinion of cats, sung to the tuna ‘Jolene’.”
.