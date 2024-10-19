“Hooray! We Finally Beat Medicaid!”

The Biden-Harris Admin Just Made the Biggest Handout to Illegal Aliens in American History
Fox | 17 Oct 2024 | Hayden Dublois
Illegal aliens now have an on-ramp to Medicaid – as many as 22 million of them.
This budding crisis is a major danger to our health care system and American taxpayers…The Biden-Harris White House is shattering a system that was already cracking…
When people apply, states typically check their citizenship status with the federal sources, but if the data doesn’t match, states give applicants a 90-day grace window, known as a “reasonable opportunity period” to collect documentation. ..
Once the 90 days end, the state is no longer empowered to stop them from getting another grace period. In other words, illegal aliens who apply for Medicaid can be put on the program for never-ending 90-day windows as long as they claim they are making an “effort” to prove their citizenship…
Yeah, and I’m “making an effort” to look over my credit card bills . . .
The Biden dictatorship has consistently claimed on the one hand that illegals are not eligible for medicaid, yet their actions are proof of the pudding. Between 2019 and 2023, of the only 9 states responding to requests for information, the number of illegals on medicaid soared 500% and the number of illegals who remained on medicaid after the 90-day initial grace period stands at about 50%, at an estimated cost of over $1Billion. Some states claimed they kept no records of the numbers, some states didn’t respond at all, so the $1Billion is likely a very low estimate of annual costs to the taxpayer.
Kept no records??
Don’t worry about the money, they’ll just print more.
;-p
I ‘am’ worried about the fact that it’s all borrowed……and we’re paying our enemies the interest!
The $88B ‘subsidy’ for obamaDON’Tcare also subsidizes the “let’s get rid of full time positions”……ensuring more part-timers suppress wages.
Prove me wrong.
😉
“We’ll follow the law… into an alley where we’ll beat it up until it allows what we want it to…”