“Hooray! We Finally Beat Medicaid!”

The Biden-Harris Admin Just Made the Biggest Handout to Illegal Aliens in American History

Fox | 17 Oct 2024 | Hayden Dublois

Illegal aliens now have an on-ramp to Medicaid – as many as 22 million of them.

This budding crisis is a major danger to our health care system and American taxpayers…The Biden-Harris White House is shattering a system that was already cracking…

When people apply, states typically check their citizenship status with the federal sources, but if the data doesn’t match, states give applicants a 90-day grace window, known as a “reasonable opportunity period” to collect documentation. ..

Once the 90 days end, the state is no longer empowered to stop them from getting another grace period. In other words, illegal aliens who apply for Medicaid can be put on the program for never-ending 90-day windows as long as they claim they are making an “effort” to prove their citizenship…