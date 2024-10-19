Straight Line of the Day: If You Owned a Railroad, …

Posted by on

Wild footage shows at least 50 thieves ransacking freight train in Chicago as cops rush to the scene and service is ground to halt
Daily Mail UK | October 11, 2024 | Mitchell Goodbar

Comment by reader:

If I owned a railroad, I’d avoid Chicago, or at least refuse to go less than 50 mph through the city.

12 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.