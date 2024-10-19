Welcome to IMAO! A New Icon For When I Have Absolutely No Idea What Somebody Is Talking About Posted by Oppo on 19 October 2024, 11:00 am They’ll get this: It’s the same look interns give me when I try to explain the duties of the position. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You are not authorized to discuss the duties of the Interns. HR would like a word. It’s the whole “positions” thingy.
“I cannot imagine why you would think I am in any way responsible for my current predicament, and I resent the implications of your current line of questioning.”
But that’s a snow fox puppy that raided the chicken coop, ate the eggs and got caught!
What are we? A bunch of skunks in the chicken coop speaking stinkese?
I’m calling my coyote!
(Like Kamala Harris, member of the I-da-ho tribe, I have no clue what any of that means.)
Who let the fox back into the henhouse? Oppo? Walrus??
I don’t know but they aught to hang him.