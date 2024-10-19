Welcome to IMAO! A New Icon For When I Have Absolutely No Idea What Somebody Is Talking About

They’ll get this:

It’s the same look interns give me when I try to explain the duties of the position.

  3. But that’s a snow fox puppy that raided the chicken coop, ate the eggs and got caught!

    What are we? A bunch of skunks in the chicken coop speaking stinkese?

    I’m calling my coyote!

    (Like Kamala Harris, member of the I-da-ho tribe, I have no clue what any of that means.)

