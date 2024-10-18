Want to weigh in?

RUBBISH BINS groan in pleasure and make sexually suggestive comments when trash is inserted in new Swedish initiative

daily mail | 6/20/22

Rubbish bins in Sweden have started groaning in pleasure and making sexually suggestive comments when trash is inserted as part of a new initiative to prevent littering.

Footage shows the bins saying ‘thank you’, ‘aaah that was crazy nice’, ‘oh, right there, yes’ and ‘mmm more’, seductively in Swedish as the opening is swung back and forth.