(Speaking of Sweden) . . . Walrus?

RUBBISH BINS groan in pleasure and make sexually suggestive comments when trash is inserted in new Swedish initiative
daily mail | 6/20/22
Rubbish bins in Sweden have started groaning in pleasure and making sexually suggestive comments when trash is inserted as part of a new initiative to prevent littering.
Footage shows the bins saying ‘thank you’, ‘aaah that was crazy nice’, ‘oh, right there, yes’ and ‘mmm more’, seductively in Swedish as the opening is swung back and forth.
Is IMAO starting to get a bit trashy, or is it just me?
Top Ten Things they should say: (In memory of Harvey, god rest his soul..)
10.) That’s a load of crap!
9.) What’s in the bag, beotch?
8.) Is that smell your trash or did you forget to change your skivvy shorts?
7.) Dude, you just made the Chef throw up.
6.) You’re so full of sh*t, your socks stink!
5.) Hazmat alert! Bio-hazard detected: TOXIC DEMOCRATS!
4.) Guy, you could have warned us. That’s disgusting!
3.) Not even Hillary Clinton crapping her pants as a fall-down drunk smells THAT bad. WTF is it?
2.) Oh, good Lord. It smells like the Superdome after Katrina.
1.) Dude, bring that in here and you’re OFF THE PLANET!!
They call it the “Harris” model.