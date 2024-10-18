Swiped Off the Internet: Have a Happy Weekend

I don’t know who posted this image, or why, or where they got it, but as long as it doesn’t skew the Babesleaga results, I present your server . . . Marilu Henner:

… which leads to my philosophic meandering of the week:

In every town, in every corner of the world, you can find waitresses, etc., just as beautiful as any Hollywood starlet. On every college campus, there’s a student just as beautiful as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader. So how do the few get catapulted to fame; and do their mates realize they are dating a potential world-wide star?

  2. On December 19, 2010, Henner was featured on the U.S. television program 60 Minutes for her superior autobiographical memory ability. She claimed she could remember almost every day of her life since she was 11 years old.

