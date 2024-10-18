Well, There’s a Headline You Don’t See Every Day

Swedish Zoo Shoots Dead Three Chimps on the Run
yahoo | 12-15-22
As God is my witness, I thought chimps wore bulletproof vests.
Swedish Zoo Shoots Dead Three Chimps on the Run
yahoo | 12-15-22
As God is my witness, I thought chimps wore bulletproof vests.
They were trying to get to Mexico, then cross over to America for a bunch of free stuff, mainly bananas that hadn’t turned black yet.
Chimps on the run
Chimps on the run
And the zookeeper man and sailor Sam
Were shootin’ every one
Of the chimps on the run
Chimps on the run.
Was it a Glock? If so, I think I have a suspect…
It happened after they caught them. Damn Popo.
What did the trashcans say when they put the chimps bodies in?
“Take two aspirins and simian the morning.”