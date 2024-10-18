Is It Sexist Not To Vote for Kamala? Nah: You Better Believe I Voted For This Woman Posted by Oppo on 18 October 2024, 2:00 pm … hoping McCain would not last four years. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Is IMAO starting to get a bit trashy, or is it just me?
Embrace the power of “and”.
Also Deja vu.
I will vote for the “Woman” as soon as they can all agree on a definition.