Couldn’t Happen to a Nicer Gal

AOC faces censure from Democratic Socialists for recognizing Israel’s right to exist — despite pol’s criticisms of Hamas war
NY Post | 10/17/24 | Carl Campanile

AOC isn’t extreme enough for them!

Local Democratic Socialists may censure US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for going too soft on Israel — with alleged transgressions including supporting the Jewish State’s “right to exist.”

It’s unclear whether the resolution will have enough support to be approved at the convention.

