Straight Line of the Day: Other Ways In Which Walz Will Treat the Country As He Treats His Mother: …

Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check, during North Carolina rally
FOX | 17 Oct 2024 | Stepheny Price
On the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the campaign trail in Durham on Thursday evening, making a personal revelation about his mother.
During his campaign rally, Walz said that his mother has to wait for her social security check every month to feed herself.
According to Forbes, Walz has an estimated net worth of over $1 million….
“When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself. That’s how she’s going to get things done…” Walz claimed.
The guy’s a millionaire, I hear.
Walz: “My mother is a slut who voted for Nixon once, of all things, and she denied me my first bb gun so I do despise her more than Fox News…it’s called “tough love” people”!
“Tim, honey, your tampon package has arrived.”
“Thanks, Mom!”
(Nance, nance, nance, de nance nance de nance. By the way, where is USSJIMMYCAFTER?)
“We’ll collect your ballot and fill it out for you, just as I’ve done for my dear old mom, every time an election is coming up…”
Walz: “Good news, Mom. Your Social Security will be tax free after we lose to Trump. “
Mama Walz: “I know. I already voted for him.”
“We’ll follow the law… into an alley where we’ll beat it senseless until it says what we want it to…”
… and the press: “We’ll cover the story…. With a pillow.”
(An oldie but goodie.)
“Subsidized cat food for everyone!”
Meanwhile, cats and immigrants will eat tuna.
He’ll demand an ever growing weekly allowance from both.
He laughs when they both fall.
…Assisted suicide law, named the Logan’s Run Act will put Social Security in the black. Lizards will be exempt.