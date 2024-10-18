Straight Line of the Day: Other Ways In Which Walz Will Treat the Country As He Treats His Mother: …

Walz says 90-year-old mom lives off social security check, during North Carolina rally

FOX | 17 Oct 2024 | Stepheny Price

On the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the campaign trail in Durham on Thursday evening, making a personal revelation about his mother.

During his campaign rally, Walz said that his mother has to wait for her social security check every month to feed herself.

According to Forbes, Walz has an estimated net worth of over $1 million….

“When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself. That’s how she’s going to get things done…” Walz claimed.