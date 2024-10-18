Welcome to IMAO! FrnakJ’s Son Says We’re a Little Light This Week Posted by Oppo on 18 October 2024, 11:00 am Bring teh funny or bring teh money. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Ready for orders Boss.
Son:
“You old dorks bring me a bunch of S&H Green Stamps again and it’s 10 lashes with my suspenders.”
Somebody should teach him some manners. That’s no way to talk to interns. This is what happens when Dad is never around.
“Ya pays the gelt or ya gets a welt…”
I’ll wager it’s actually Buttercup in charge.
Hummmmm…Mr. Big is rather small.