Straight Line of the Day: First Cars, Now Pets: How Would They Describe You? Posted by Oppo on 7 October 2024, 12:00 pm i.e., “My mobile laptop.” “That guy who kept me out of Springfield, Ohio.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Top coat, top hat.They know I don’t worry ’cause my wallet’s fat.
Black shades, white gloves.
Lookin’ sharp, lookin’ for love.
Bob B: “Nobody’s gonna rat on me!”
Stinky: “Hold my cheese…”
“I have a feeling they’ll never tell…” – Gov. Noem
“Cuddly – smells of elderberries…”
“That guy with opposable thumbs who knows how to operate the can opener . . . “
First Cars, Now Pets: How Would They Describe You?
Some people call me the space cowboy…
“That guy? Yeah, he puts us in our place when we get outa the pecking order, and he kicks us out of the garden. Oh, and he murders rats. Just shoots ’em right in front of us.” -My flock of hens.
“He spoils us with treats”- the chickens I like
“He’s always telling us off”-the chickens who are jerks and try to move up the ranks