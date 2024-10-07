Straight Line of the Day: First Cars, Now Pets: How Would They Describe You?

Posted by on

i.e., “My mobile laptop.”

“That guy who kept me out of Springfield, Ohio.”

7 Comments

  7. “That guy? Yeah, he puts us in our place when we get outa the pecking order, and he kicks us out of the garden. Oh, and he murders rats. Just shoots ’em right in front of us.” -My flock of hens.

    “He spoils us with treats”- the chickens I like
    “He’s always telling us off”-the chickens who are jerks and try to move up the ranks

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.