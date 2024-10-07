Welcome to IMAO! The State of Our Country Posted by Oppo on 7 October 2024, 11:00 am “But . . . Mr. President, Madame Vice President . . . won’t the placement of that desk destroy the usefulness of that supposed bulletin board?” Harris: “It’s black! It’s a blackboard! Always has been!” “Your computer gadgets aren’t plugged in.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Two idiots learning how to play rock-paper-scissors:
Komulah: “We have values! The scissors we will use in this game will represent the cutting of babies from the wombs of the oppressed women of America”! The paper will represent the Executive Orders I will make to make it legal. The rock will represent the rocks thrown at the evil Jews.”
We just flipped North Carolina by slow walking any aid to the Red areas, High Five!
“We’ve conquered IKEA!” (20 assistants, just off camera, did all the work, at union scale)
“We both got dressed by ourselves today! And our suits match! High Five!”
P.S. You know what kind of government building rooms have tile like that on the floors? Bathrooms. They are standing in a bathroom with a desk in it. And Happy about it. Corn Pop finally getting his come-uppance? Biden finally getting a desk close to where he does all his paperwork?
What’s this?
It’s your hand Buckeroo.