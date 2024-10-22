Straight Line of the Day: If You Had To Submit a Fake Study to a Liberal Publication, It’d Be Called…

Now It’s Time To Eliminate Tenure

American Greatness | 10/04/2024 | Josh Hammer

… The standards for publication in the social sciences and humanities have become a theater of the absurd. In 2018, scholars James Lindsay, Helen Pluckrose, and Peter Boghossian exposed this by writing, as The Atlantic described it, “20 fake papers using fashionable jargon to argue for ridiculous conclusions,” including homophobia in dog parks and Hitlerian feminism. A significant number were accepted for publication.