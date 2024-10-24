Straight Line of the Day: What Would an International NFL Championship Look Like?

Roger Goodell Drops a Bombshell: Super Bowl could go international, and fans are losing it

Marca | 12/10/2024

Goodell’s radical proposals have fans wondering what happens next.

Hold onto your helmets — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just shook the football world with jaw-dropping news! During a fan forum in London, Goodell hinted at what could be the most radical change to the league’s history: the first-ever Super Bowl outside the U.S. That’s right-America’s biggest sports spectacle might go global.

Goodell had previously dismissed the idea of moving the Super Bowl overseas. But this time, the commish changed his tune, saying, “Things change.” The shift is part of a bold strategy to expand the NFL’s international footprint, including up to 16 overseas games annually and even floating the idea of an 18-game regular season.