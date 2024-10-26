Straight Line of the Day: What Would Make a Good New Frat or Sorority Initiation Rite? Posted by Oppo on 26 October 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Having to wait patiently in a really cold room for IMAO to come back on line.
A rousing game of “Where’s Oppo”…
Force them to watch Kamala on the stump and drink a shot every time she flip-flops on an issue…