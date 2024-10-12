Welcome to IMAO! The Time To Negotiate With Terrorists Has Arrived Posted by Oppo on 12 October 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I prefer negotiating with dead terrorists.
That’s our best offer. Pray we don’t alter it further.
Where is Emu and the cassowary shock troops?
They lost their brightly colored wattles and became purple ballchinians?
I like the they Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) negotiated in The Fifth Element.