Friday Night Open Thread: Something Everyone Once Had

(Madonna not included)
Times have moved on.
Anyone else here still have a:
. Land line
. Checkbook
. Post office box?
I do.
I was going to add “Vehicle with stick shift,” but that doesn’t qualify as something everyone once had.
I’m happy to report that I don’t have a dial-up modem, though.
Everyone once had…
…it in for me.
They still do..
A jar of basil in Their spice rack. Until it was replaced with Basil.
I got a car with a stick shift, a working VCR, and a bunch of hit movies on VHS. Also a Super Nintendo.
More things on your list that indicate you’re getting on:
CD collectiion
DVD collectiion
Any computer that still has a DVD/CD player
Boom box
Cassette tapes (O.M.G!)
80’s-style early LCD radio alarm clock that still works
Turn table, preamp & amp, along with 60 year-old LP record collection
Reel-to-reel tape deck (wish I still had mine)
Anything bought from Heathkit (kit or assembled)
Test equipment from the 70’s or 80’s that still works
(There’s more but I’m too old to go on.)
I sent my pager to the middle east.
I still have a VHS player and a VHS rewinder. And I still on occasion use an IBM Selectric typewriter. It replaced the older typewriter where one had to type a lower case L for the number 1. I think my brother still has that one. Use sparingly, ribbons are hard to come by.
Say, does anyone need some carbon paper?
I do to! Now I use it to undersell Legacy Box to my neighbors and co workers. I offer to digitize their old vhs tapes for half the price of Legacy Box.
The typewriting class I took in high school was probably the most useful class of my high school career.
We have a landline. It came in handy during Hurricane Helene. On the flip side, we also got Star Link one month before the storm. Another handy item during the storm.
We also still have a checkbook, and I bought a roll of stamps so we can mail checks to pay bills.
Wankle rotary engine
Landline…yup I got one of those. I still pay my bills by check and I’ve had a PO box for years. I prefer a stick shift but my car is an automatic and while I still have a DVD player I haven’t used it in a very long time.
I still have a landline but only because my package deal from Comcast is so old that to drop it would require me to get a new plan that would cost me $40 a month more. Crazy.
I drive a stick shift. I love it. It’s the best car I’ve ever owned. (Civic Si Sedan)