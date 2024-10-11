Friday Night Open Thread: Something Everyone Once Had

(Madonna not included)

Times have moved on.

Anyone else here still have a:

. Land line

. Checkbook

. Post office box?

I do.

I was going to add “Vehicle with stick shift,” but that doesn’t qualify as something everyone once had.

I’m happy to report that I don’t have a dial-up modem, though.

  3. More things on your list that indicate you’re getting on:

    CD collectiion
    DVD collectiion
    Any computer that still has a DVD/CD player
    Boom box
    Cassette tapes (O.M.G!)
    80’s-style early LCD radio alarm clock that still works
    Turn table, preamp & amp, along with 60 year-old LP record collection
    Reel-to-reel tape deck (wish I still had mine)
    Anything bought from Heathkit (kit or assembled)
    Test equipment from the 70’s or 80’s that still works
    (There’s more but I’m too old to go on.)

  4. I sent my pager to the middle east.

    I still have a VHS player and a VHS rewinder. And I still on occasion use an IBM Selectric typewriter. It replaced the older typewriter where one had to type a lower case L for the number 1. I think my brother still has that one. Use sparingly, ribbons are hard to come by.

    Say, does anyone need some carbon paper?

    • I do to! Now I use it to undersell Legacy Box to my neighbors and co workers. I offer to digitize their old vhs tapes for half the price of Legacy Box.

      The typewriting class I took in high school was probably the most useful class of my high school career.

  5. We have a landline. It came in handy during Hurricane Helene. On the flip side, we also got Star Link one month before the storm. Another handy item during the storm.

    We also still have a checkbook, and I bought a roll of stamps so we can mail checks to pay bills.

  7. Landline…yup I got one of those. I still pay my bills by check and I’ve had a PO box for years. I prefer a stick shift but my car is an automatic and while I still have a DVD player I haven’t used it in a very long time.

