Welcome to IMAO! Uh-Oh . . .

What about boxes of wine for interns??

Meta fires staff who abused $25 meal vouchers

FOX Business | October 17, 2024 | Eric Revell

Meta provides workers with $25 meal vouchers for use at the office..

Meta fired roughly two dozen staffers based in Los Angeles for abusing the company’s $25 meal vouchers to purchase non-food household items…

Meta fired the workers last week after the company discovered that the workers were abusing its food credit system by using the funds to buy other household items, ranging from acne pads and wine glasses to laundry detergent.

According to the report, Meta staff are given daily allowances of $20 for breakfast, $25 for lunch and another $25 for dinner — similar perks to what other large tech companies offer workers on top of their typical compensation packages.

…

Meta staffers, who indicated that they had a salary of about $400,000 at the tech giant, said they had used the $25 meal credits to purchase groceries like toothpaste and tea at the Rite Aid pharmacy.

…

The staffer said in the post that they admitted to misusing the credits when Meta’s human resources department began investigating the practice, and that they were later fired unexpectedly, saying it was “surreal.”