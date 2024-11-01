Friday Night Open Thread: This Time Next Week, We Could Still Be Waiting For States To Report Their Final Results

Posted by on
1

13 Comments

  3. We are the trash
    We are the garbage
    We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
    There’s a choice we’re making
    We’re saving our own lives
    It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

    4
    Reply to this comment

    • “Now, we could steal and switch votes and count ’em with conventional weapons. That could take years and cost millions of lives. No, in this case, I think we have to go all out. Dominion!”

      2
      Reply to this comment

  12. Man I just had an epic nightmare where War Hawk Liz Chaney was a sniper (50 cal.) on the front lines in Gaza shooting out women and children’s water bottles as they try to sneak in to the water trucks to try and fill their bottles.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.