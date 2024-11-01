Friday Night Open Thread: This Time Next Week, We Could Still Be Waiting For States To Report Their Final Results Posted by Oppo on 1 November 2024, 6:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Trump wins: We know by 9pm Tuesday
Harris wins: We find out by … Christmas?
And all my bottles will be empty.
We are the trash
We are the garbage
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
This time next week we could all be waiting and hoping that IMAO comes back on line again – what are ya gonna do?
If they haven’t figured out how much they have to cheat by next Friday they’re incompetent.
Damn, I’m gonna need more popcorn.
Tuesday night we’ll be able to declare a winner for our state here in Alabama – whoever he may be.
Don’t know what’s wrong with the rest of y’all.
^ Some of us live in screwy states like Wisconasin, Transylvania, Michigander, Georgiana and Arizombia.
I just want everyone to know, the store brand version of Digiorno pizza thin crust is way better than the rising crust version.
Now you know.
California will be relying on hiring one vote counter for every vote submitted, then double-checking through self-reporting. It will take 17 years and cost $538 billion…
“Now, we could steal and switch votes and count ’em with conventional weapons. That could take years and cost millions of lives. No, in this case, I think we have to go all out. Dominion!”
By this time next week, China will be measuring our drapes!
Man I just had an epic nightmare where War Hawk Liz Chaney was a sniper (50 cal.) on the front lines in Gaza shooting out women and children’s water bottles as they try to sneak in to the water trucks to try and fill their bottles.