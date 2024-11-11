Heh

Recently, Democrats shook their fists and bellowed to the Heavens about the need to expand the Supreme Court, abolish the filibuster, override state abortion laws via federal legislation, and choose presidents by popular vote. All to save Our Democracy. So far as I can tell, all such talk has ceased—as if there were a great disturbance on the Left, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. It’s never wise to seek powers that you would fear in the hands of your adversaries.

Winning by Losing, Losing by Winning
Bastiat’s Window | Nov 10, 2024 | Robert F. Graboyes

5 Comments

  2. “All to save Our Democracy.”

    Maybe we need to start singing “The Battle Hymn of The REPUBLIC” every chance we get… schools, sports, church, street corners, etc.

    Those idiots need a history and civics lesson. The ONLY thing “democratic” about our country is our elections: one-man-one-vote in a secret ballot to elect a REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT based on law always consistent with our Constitution.

    We are NOT ancient Greece you morons!

    2
