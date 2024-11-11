Recently, Democrats shook their fists and bellowed to the Heavens about the need to expand the Supreme Court, abolish the filibuster, override state abortion laws via federal legislation, and choose presidents by popular vote. All to save Our Democracy. So far as I can tell, all such talk has ceased—as if there were a great disturbance on the Left, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. It’s never wise to seek powers that you would fear in the hands of your adversaries.
— Winning by Losing, Losing by Winning
Bastiat’s Window | Nov 10, 2024 | Robert F. Graboyes
It’s unbelievable but there’s actually more butthurt Libs right now than when W. Bush went into Iraq to remove a ruthless, murdering dictator.
“All to save Our Democracy.”
Maybe we need to start singing “The Battle Hymn of The REPUBLIC” every chance we get… schools, sports, church, street corners, etc.
Those idiots need a history and civics lesson. The ONLY thing “democratic” about our country is our elections: one-man-one-vote in a secret ballot to elect a REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT based on law always consistent with our Constitution.
We are NOT ancient Greece you morons!
WE ARE SPARTA!!!
What we need is a constitutional amendment limiting the Supreme Court to nine members.
There is talk of that but you won’t get enough Democrat votes to pass Congress with enough votes and enough states to ratify.